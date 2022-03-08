Russia hits oil depots in Ukraine

The oil depots in Zhytomyr and Chernyakhiv were hit in two airstrikes by Russian forces, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday.

“As a result of two air-strikes, oil depots in Zhytomyr and Chernyakhiv were hit,” tweeted Ukraine MFA.

Earlier, Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky had said that at least 10 people, including children, were killed as a result of targeted bombings by Russia on Sumy.

“Children among dead after the Russian air raid on residential buildings in Sumy. Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky said in a video message on Facebook on March 7 that at least 10 people were killed as a result of targeted bombings by Russia on Sumy,” tweeted.

The Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian media outlet. Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday declared a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a statement.