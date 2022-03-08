Kalpana Nalaskar wins “Shobha Vinod Memorial” Woman Journalist of the Year Award

Nagpur: Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust (TPBT) and Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ), in association with Patrakar Club of Nagpur (PCN), celebrated International Women’s Day at Press Club Hall, , Civil Lines, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Divisional Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare Verma was the chief guest while the Joint Commissioner of Police Aswathi Dorje was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Noted social worker Dr Rupatai Kulkarni was conferred with the “Stree Gaurav Puraskar”.

Shobha Vinod Memorial Woman Journalist of the Year Award was conferred on Kalpana Nalaskar, Senior Correspondent of Lokshahi News Channel. The award comprised a trophy and cash ₹21,000.

Similarly, women journalists – Rachna Datke (The Hitavada), Ankita Deshkar (Lokmat Times) and Revati Joshi- Andhare (Tarun Bharat) – were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in the field of journalism.

Medhavi Parag Joshi, wife of senior journalist Parag Joshi, was also felicitated for her outstanding contribution as a working woman.

S N Vinod, Veteran Journalist, Pradip Kumar Maitra, President of TPBT and PCN, Shirish Borkar, President of NUWJ, Bramhashankar Tripathi, General Secretary of NUWJ & PCN, Varsha Bashu, Treasurer of NUWJ and other office-bearers and executive members of all the three organizations were prominently present on this occasion.