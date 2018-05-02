Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020

    Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR

    The first migrant labourers special train from Lingampalli to Hatia with 1225 migrant labourers was operated today (1.5.2020). The migrant labourers were brought to Railway station in 56 buses. The station was properly barricaded and adequate RPF, GRP and local police personnel were deployed to guard the station from all sides to prevent entry of unauthorized persons. Migrant labourers in queues were guided by RPF teams to the coaches and seated by maintaining social distancing. Tickets were issued to them by commercial staff. Food packets and water bottles were provided to them by state government officials.

    PCSC/SCR, Secretary, Panchayat raj and Rural development, Telangana, IG/West Zone, Hyderabad, ADRM/O/SC, SrDSC/SC, Collector/Ranga Reddy Dist, DCM/SC and other railway officers were present and supervised the boarding of labourers and operation of Special train. Entire process was executed smoothly without any hassle with close coordination among Railway and state government departments.

    The special train with RPF and GRP escort left Lingampalli station at 4.50 hrs with happy and thankful smiles in the faces of migrant labourers.


    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    महाराष्ट्र राज्य वर्धापन दिन: राज्यपालांनी केले राजभवन येथे ध्वजारोहण
    महाराष्ट्र राज्य वर्धापन दिन: राज्यपालांनी केले राजभवन येथे ध्वजारोहण
    कलाकार, लोककलावंत, कारागीर तत्सम गरजुना आर्थिक मदत द्यावी.
    कलाकार, लोककलावंत, कारागीर तत्सम गरजुना आर्थिक मदत द्यावी.
    Hindi News
    1200 कामगारों को लेकर हैदराबाद से रांची के लिए खुली ट्रेन
    1200 कामगारों को लेकर हैदराबाद से रांची के लिए खुली ट्रेन
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    Trending News
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Maha’s 1st COVID patient on plasma therapy dies
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Featured News
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood
    Maharashtra Day today, know its significance and how it gained statehood
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Trending In Nagpur
    Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR
    Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    “Aanewala pal Janewala hai “ A Online musical concert on fb by Sejal Entertainment.
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी जयंती, अन्नसुरक्षा दिनानिमित्त गरजुना अन्नधान्य वाटप
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    Nagpur central prison locked down to halt COVID-19 spread
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    कोरोना प्रादुर्भाव टाळण्यासाठी नागपूर कारागृह सुद्धा लॉकडाऊन- गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओ ने खामला में गरीबों को किया अनाज वितरित
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    नागपुरातील पहिले ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’ सुरू
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Video: DCP Rajmane recites poetry to thank corona warriors, takes leaf from Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    Satranjipura Connection : Nagpur corona cases surge to 138 as 2 more test positive
    उमरेड में नागपूर से गए बैंक कर्मियों को झेलनी पड़ रही है अनेकों समस्याएं
    उमरेड में नागपूर से गए बैंक कर्मियों को झेलनी पड़ रही है अनेकों समस्याएं
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145