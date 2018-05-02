Running of first migrant labourers special train by SCR

The first migrant labourers special train from Lingampalli to Hatia with 1225 migrant labourers was operated today (1.5.2020). The migrant labourers were brought to Railway station in 56 buses. The station was properly barricaded and adequate RPF, GRP and local police personnel were deployed to guard the station from all sides to prevent entry of unauthorized persons. Migrant labourers in queues were guided by RPF teams to the coaches and seated by maintaining social distancing. Tickets were issued to them by commercial staff. Food packets and water bottles were provided to them by state government officials.

PCSC/SCR, Secretary, Panchayat raj and Rural development, Telangana, IG/West Zone, Hyderabad, ADRM/O/SC, SrDSC/SC, Collector/Ranga Reddy Dist, DCM/SC and other railway officers were present and supervised the boarding of labourers and operation of Special train. Entire process was executed smoothly without any hassle with close coordination among Railway and state government departments.

The special train with RPF and GRP escort left Lingampalli station at 4.50 hrs with happy and thankful smiles in the faces of migrant labourers.