    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020
    Maha legislative council polls to be held before May 27: EC

    The Election Commission on Friday decided to hold polls to the Maharashtra legislative council before May 27, highly placed sources said.

    The polls were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus.

    Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down.

    Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari had requested the Election Commission on Thursday to declare polls for nine vacant seats to the state legislative council.

    Sources in the poll panel said a decision has been taken to hold the polls before May 27.

    They, however, refused to share details.


