Runaway teen wanted to go to South Korea, but united with family instead, in Nagpur!!

Nagpur: A teenage girl from Selu, Wardha district, left home in a fit of anger after being reprimanded by her mother over a household chore. In an impulsive bid for escape, she set her sights on an unlikely destination– South Korea.

Her journey, however, ended not at an international airport but at Nagpur’s Sitabuldi Metro Station, where she stunned ticket counter staff by insisting on a ticket to South Korea. The baffled clerk, realizing something was amiss, immediately alerted metro authorities, setting in motion a chain of events that would eventually reunite the girl with her worried family.

Metro officials initially assumed she was confused and explained that the metro only operated within Nagpur. But the determined teen refused to accept any explanation — she wanted to go to South Korea and nothing else. At a loss, officials devised a plan and mentioned “Airport South Station,” subtly incorporating the word “South” to gain her trust. The strategy worked.

As they carefully gained her confidence, the girl finally opened up, revealing that she had stormed out of her house after a scolding and travelled all the way to Nagpur. Meanwhile, her distraught parents had already lodged a missing complaint with Selu Police. Once the full picture emerged, metro officials swiftly contacted the authorities, who informed the girl’s family.

A few hours later, her anxious parents arrived at Sitabuldi Metro Station, relief washing over their faces as they spotted their daughter, safe and unharmed. The moment she saw her mother, the girl broke down in tears, realizing the weight of her impulsive decision.

Metro officials, who had kept her safe throughout, watched the reunion with quiet satisfaction. A simple word mix-up — “South” — had unknowingly prevented a vulnerable teenager from wandering into the unknown.

In a bustling metro station where thousands pass through daily, this incident stood out—not as a case of runaway rebellion, but as a reminder of the importance of awareness, quick thinking, and human compassion in ensuring a happy ending.

