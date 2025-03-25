Nagpur HC bomb scare: Hoax call by ‘mentally unstable’ man sparks panic

Advertisement



Nagpur: A bomb threat call sent security forces into a frenzy at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday evening, only to be declared a hoax after an intensive search. The caller, a 50-year-old man identified as Omprakash Vaswani, was traced and detained by the police.

According to officials, Vaswani made the distress call to emergency number 100, falsely claiming that terror suspects were plotting to bomb the High Court. He then deleted the call log in an attempt to cover his tracks. However, the Crime Branch swiftly traced his location and picked him up from his residence in Jaripatka. He was later handed over to Sadar Police for further investigation.

Sources revealed that Vaswani, who is undergoing psychiatric treatment, had visited the High Court regarding a petition linked to his sisters-in-law’s acquittal in a suicide abetment case. However, he later contradicted himself, claiming the case was in the Supreme Court, according to Crime Branch Inspector Sandeep Buwa.

The false alarm caused temporary disruption at the High Court, with security officials and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducting an extensive search. Sniffer dogs were deployed across the premises, but no explosives were found. The bomb threat was received around 5 pm, after court proceedings had concluded for the day, leaving only administrative staff in the building.

Once the BDDS team gave the all-clear, police confirmed the call was a hoax. A background check revealed Vaswani’s mental health condition, which was verified by his doctor. A case has been registered, and he remains in police custody for questioning.

