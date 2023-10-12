Ruckus at Congress meeting in Nagpur; matter sorted after intervention of senior leaders

Nagpur: The district-wise review session for Nagpur Division, organized by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), witnessed a commotion at Mahakalkar Sabhagruha in Dattatray Nagar on Thursday. The exact cause behind the disturbance couldn’t be confirmed; some sources claimed that the podium fell during a speech, triggering chaos, while others suggested an altercation between two groups within the Congress.

It is pertinent to mention that, in line with the directives set during the recent AICC meeting held in Hyderabad, a comprehensive district-wise review session for Nagpur Division had been scheduled to commence at 9 am on Thursday.

Under the leadership of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole, the Congress Committees of Nagpur City, Nagpur (rural), Wardha, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Chandrapur City, and Chandrapur (rural) underwent individual district assessments. Notable figures including Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, former Union Minister Vilas Muttemwar, State Working President MLA Kunal Patil, City President and MLA Vikas Thakre, ex-minister Dr. Nitin Raut, ex-minister Sunil Kedar, ex-minister Satish Chaturvedi, ex-minister Dr. Anees Ahmed, MLC Adv Abhijit Wanjarri, State Women Wing President Sandhya Sawalakhe, and State Coordinator Nana Gawande were also present.

Agenda items slated for discussion included evaluating decisions made during the Udaipur meeting, updates on organizational vacancies within the district, and deliberations regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly General Elections in 2024. Principal General Secretary Dr. Gajraj Hatewar, representing the City Congress Committee, extended a warm invitation to all state officials, city Congress personnel, frontal chiefs, block Presidents, division Presidents, ward Presidents, booth Chiefs, and the general public to participate in the meeting.

However, the chaos disrupted the meeting. Following the intervention of senior leaders, the matter was successfully resolved.

