Credai’s 13th Mega Property Expo from tomorrow : Nagpur’s first Asian Games medalist Ojas to be felicitated

Nagpur: Get ready to embark on a journey of real estate excellence as Credai, the trusted name in the world of property development, proudly presents the 13th Mega Property Expo from October 13th to 16th, 2023. The expo will be held at the prestigious Chitnavis Center, Civil Lines, Nagpur, and promises to be an extraordinary event for property enthusiasts and homebuyers.

The grand inauguration of this remarkable event will be graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion for Nagpur and the entire region. Mr. Ajit M Kawade, Deputy Secretary of the Housing Department and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Housing Development Corporation (MHDC), will take on the role of Guest of Honor, bringing his invaluable insights and expertise to the event.

Adding to the grandeur of the inauguration ceremony, Vipin Itankar, the illustrious Nagpur Collector, will be present to inaugurate the ceremony. Nagpur’s city’s first Asian Games medalist and India’s first compound archery world champion, Ojas Pravin Deotale, who will remain present on the occasion will also be felicitated. Mr. Deotale’s remarkable achievements have brought immense pride to the city, and his presence at the expo is sure to inspire and motivate visitors.

Credai’s 13th Mega Property Expo promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for those seeking their dream home or property investments. The expo will feature renowned properties and projects that include flats, duplexes, layouts, and more. Every showcased property is RERA compliant and has been sanctioned, assuring visitors of transparency and reliability.

For the utmost convenience and comfort of attendees, the event will be hosted in the state-of-the-art AC Dome, making it an ideal environment to explore and discuss the finest property options in Nagpur.

The Credai 13th Mega Property Expo has earned its reputation as the most trusted property event in Nagpur, standing tall amongst all others. It represents a unique opportunity for prospective homebuyers, investors, and real estate enthusiasts to explore the latest developments, connect with industry experts, and make informed decisions about their real estate investments.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of an event that can shape your real estate future! Join us at the Credai 13th Mega Property Expo from October 13th to 16th, 2023, at the Chitnavis Center, Civil Lines, Nagpur, and witness the future of living in Nagpur.

