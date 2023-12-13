Ruckus after power-cut in Cinepolis

Advertisement

Nagpur: People created ruckus after power cut took place in Cinepolis in VR Mall situated at Medical Square on Tuesday evening. The power cut took place around 8.40 pm during ‘Animal’ movie.

The audience got no help from the staff of the multiplex as they were demanding quick start of the movie or refund the money.

Meanwhile, the staff called police to control the situation. According to an audience, the multiplex staff was clueless after the breakdown and they showed no activeness to refund the money. However, the people created ruckus following the callous attitude of the staff.

After so much of ruckus and interference of police, the staff agreed to refund the money. As per some visiters of the mall, the power cut happens frequently in the multiplex which should be rectified by the management as soon as possible.

