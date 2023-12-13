Vishnu Sai Deo to take oath as Chhattisgarh CM today

Advertisement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Vishnu Deo Sai and Mohan Yadav will take oath as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh respectively on Wednesday, December 13.

Chhattisgarh CM-elect Vishnu Deo Sai and Madhya Pradesh CM-elect Mohan Yadav

Chhattisgarh CM-elect Vishnu Deo Sai and Madhya Pradesh CM-elect Mohan Yadav(File)

According to the official statement by Chhattisgarh public relations department, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Raipur for Sai’s oath ceremony. Apart from him, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP’s state in-charge Om Mathur and CMs of other states will also be present at the event.

Apart with Yadav, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla will take oath as deputy CMs of Madhya Pradesh while Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao will serve as the deputies to Sai in Chhattisgarh.

After the suspense over the chief ministers’ names ended with BJP announcing their unusual CM choices, now there are speculations over the cabinet berths. This will likely end with today’s swearing-in events at the two states.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath on December 15.

