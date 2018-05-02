Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Dec 2nd, 2019

Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim

Nagpur: Devendra Fadnavis on Monday denied his party colleague Anant Kumar Hegde’s claim that he was made the chief minister despite not having a majority to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being “misused”.

“I have not heard what Anant Kumar Hegde has said, but from what I have heard from the media that Maharashtra government gave Rs 40,000 crore to the central government, it is completely false. I deny this. Nothing like this happened,” Fadnavis told media.

Fadnavis further stated that in the bullet train project, the role of the Maharashtra government is limited to land acquisition.”Whether it is bullet train or something else, neither central government asked for money from Maharashtra government and neither the state government gave the money,” Fadnavis said.

“This statement is completely false. I have not taken any such decision… The Finance department should do investigation this and bring the truth in front of the people,” he added.

Hegde had claimed that Fadnavis was made Maharashtra Chief Minister to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore, from being “misused” by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

“You all know our man in Maharashtra became Chief Minister for 80 hours. Then, Fadnavis resigned. Why did he do this drama? Didn’t we know that we don’t have majority and yet he became Chief Minister. This is the question everyone is asking” Hegde said in Uttar Kannada on Sunday.The MP from Uttara Kannada said that the BJP staged a “drama” to move the money to the central government.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has called the alleged transfer of funds, ‘treachery’.

Happening Nagpur
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Anisha sharma qualifies for the miss universe 2020, selections to be held at mumbai
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Nagpur Crime News
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade
4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade
Maharashtra News
बेवारस बॅगमधील बॅटरीने उडविली खळबळ
बेवारस बॅगमधील बॅटरीने उडविली खळबळ
परिक्षार्थिनी रेल्वे स्थानक फुल्ल
परिक्षार्थिनी रेल्वे स्थानक फुल्ल
Hindi News
नागपुर में फिर लौटा फर्जी स्कीम
नागपुर में फिर लौटा फर्जी स्कीम
बुलढाना पहुंचा टिपेश्वर का टी1 सी1 बाघ
बुलढाना पहुंचा टिपेश्वर का टी1 सी1 बाघ
Trending News
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
CM Uddhav orders review of bullet train project
CM Uddhav orders review of bullet train project
Featured News
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Will come back, says LoP Fadnavis after Uddhav’s jibe
Will come back, says LoP Fadnavis after Uddhav’s jibe
Trending In Nagpur
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Rubbish! Fadnavis on Hegde’s fund transfer claim
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
Nagpur’s Akku Yadav case turns rage after Hyd rape-murder
नागपुर में फिर लौटा फर्जी स्कीम
नागपुर में फिर लौटा फर्जी स्कीम
बेवारस बॅगमधील बॅटरीने उडविली खळबळ
बेवारस बॅगमधील बॅटरीने उडविली खळबळ
परिक्षार्थिनी रेल्वे स्थानक फुल्ल
परिक्षार्थिनी रेल्वे स्थानक फुल्ल
VIA’s Lady Wing to conduct ‘SALES’
VIA’s Lady Wing to conduct ‘SALES’
4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade
4 MCOCA accused arrested for illegal liquor trade
बुलढाना पहुंचा टिपेश्वर का टी1 सी1 बाघ
बुलढाना पहुंचा टिपेश्वर का टी1 सी1 बाघ
महापौर निधि से शहर भर में सार्वजनिक शौचालय
महापौर निधि से शहर भर में सार्वजनिक शौचालय
खेलों के मैदान पर प्रर्दशनी की अनुमती देनेवाले अधिकारीयो की युवक कांग्रेस करेंगी बैट से धुनाई
खेलों के मैदान पर प्रर्दशनी की अनुमती देनेवाले अधिकारीयो की युवक कांग्रेस करेंगी बैट से धुनाई
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145