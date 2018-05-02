Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Dec 2nd, 2019
National News

Not Bajaj, economy hurting India: Cong to FM

The Congress party reacts to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement on Saturday that industrialist Rahul Bajaj’s statement could hurt national interest.

“Our nation is strong enough to handle the truth Madam FM
@nsitharaman. The only thing hurting “national interest” is your silence & inability to accept the disaster you, your party & PM Modi have created in our economy,” @INCIndia tweeted.

Sitharaman said the statement by Rahul Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Group, on Saturday that India Inc was afraid of criticising the Narendra Modi government can hurt national interest, if it gains traction. The Home Minister Amit Shah answers on how issues raised by Bajaj were addressed. Questions/criticisms are heard and answered/addressed. Always a better way to seek an answer than spreading ones own impressions, which, on gaining traction, can hurt national interest, Sitharaman said on Twitter.

Sitharaman was reacting to a statement by Bajaj on Saturday that Indian business leaders were afraid of criticising the Modi government because they do not have the confidence that the government would appreciate any criticism.

