RTO Inspector Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe at Deori Check Post in Gondia

Gondia : In a significant operation led by the Nashik unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), an RTO inspector posted at the Deori check post in Gondia district was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a vehicle driver.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Khairkar, was arrested on the spot by ACB officials following a sting operation conducted in response to ongoing complaints of corruption and illegal extortion at the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border check post, located near Shirpur village.

According to reports, the Deori RTO check post had been under scrutiny for allegedly encouraging corrupt practices. Truck drivers frequently complained about unnecessary fines and harassment under the pretext of document verification. Taking these reports seriously, the ACB team from Nashik launched a covert operation to verify the allegations.

To execute the trap, the ACB deployed a decoy posing as a truck driver. After submitting the necessary documents for verification, the inspector allegedly demanded a bribe for processing. As soon as the money was exchanged, ACB officials intervened and arrested the inspector on the spot.

The inspector is currently in the custody of Deori Police, and further investigations are underway to uncover the extent of the malpractice and identify any possible accomplices involved in the bribery and extortion racket.

