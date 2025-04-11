IPL Betting Bust: Crime Branch Unit-4 Nabs Accused During Live Match in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a major crackdown, Crime Branch Unit-4 of Nagpur Police arrested an individual red-handed for illegal betting during an IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Acting on a tip-off, the police received information about a group involved in cricket betting through mobile phones near the parking area in front of Aashirwad Bar, under the jurisdiction of Sakkardara Police Station.

The raid was carried out on the night of April 10 between 8:15 PM and 10:30 PM, in the presence of witnesses. The team managed to apprehend one suspect at the scene.

Gold Rate 11 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,800/- Gold 22 KT 87,200/- Silver / Kg - 93,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The arrested individual has been identified as Avinash Vasudev Matkure, a 45-year-old resident of Kamgar Nagar, Nagpur. He was allegedly placing bets on behalf of clients using his mobile phone. During interrogation, he revealed that he was receiving betting updates from one Rahul Chaurasia, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The police seized two mobile phones, ₹1,100 in cash, and other betting-related items, with a total estimated value of ₹1,21,110.

Based on a complaint filed by PSI Vaibhav Barange, a case has been registered at Sakkardara Police Station under Section 12(A) of the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement