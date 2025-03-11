RTMNU’s summer exams to start from March 17

Advertisement



Nagpur: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University’s (RTMNU) summer 2025 exams are starting from Monday, March 17. The In-charge Director of the University’s Examination and Evaluation Board, Dr Sanjay Kavishwar, appealed to provide necessary facilities to the students during the examinations to be held at 122 centres in all four districts. A coordination meeting of the Principals and Centre Heads regarding the summer exam of the university was held on Monday at the moderation room in the examination hall.

Dr Kavishwar gave instructions in this meeting. On this occasion, Deputy Registrar Dr Naveen Mungle, Dr Motiram Tadas, Assistant Registrar Nitin Kadbe, Umesh Lohi were present. The winter 2024 examinations have been completely over and the results of the non-professional courses have been declared before January 31 as planned. Dr Kavishwar informed that the summer examinations are starting from March 17 and the main examinations will be over by May 25.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Dr Kavishwar expressed his confidence that the examinations of more than 1,000 courses will be conducted in two shifts during this period. Students face various difficulties during the examination, if there are problems with the admit card, question paper and various forms, the centre head needs to assure the students that the problem will be resolved. It is necessary to satisfy the students at the examination center itself, said Dr Kavishwar. The student is the focal point and everyone should treat the students positively regarding the summer examination.

Dr Kavishwar said that the university will provide new laptops and photocopiers to all the examination centres. Dr Kavishwar informed that on this occasion, all the examination centres will be provided with new laptops and photocopiers. Along with this, considering the summer, he gave suggestions that drinking water, fans, coolers etc. should be provided at the examination centre and first aid facilities should be made available permanently.

Earlier, Deputy Registrar Dr Naveen Mungle and Dr Motiram Tadas gave various information about the planning of the examination. The principals and centre heads present also raised the problems they were facing. The officers of the examination department gave appropriate answers to the problems raised in the form of questions and satisfied them. A large number of principals and centre heads were present at the coordination meeting.