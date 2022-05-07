RTMNU’s Mass Comm Department celebrates ‘Back to Campus’ ; ‘Campus’ magazine published by the dignitaries

Advertisement

Nagpur : A “Back to Campus’ event to celebrate the resumption of physical classes was organized on Saturday by students of the RTMNU Department of Mass Communication.

RTMNU Vice Chancellor, Dr Subhash Chaudhari presided over the inaugural function, while Mr. Hemraj Bagul, Director (Nagpur and Amravati Division), Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Maharashtra, was the chief guest.

On this occasion, the student journal ‘Campus’ was also released by the dignitaries. Mr. Bagul advised the Mass Communication students to acquire all round awareness as they would intellectually lead the society by being the voice of the people. Commenting on digital media, he said, the ‘algorithm-driven market-oriented’ platforms are never going to inculcate any open thinking and revolutionary ideas in the society. “In fact, hoax news floats today everywhere and we fall prey to it. Creativity is diminishing and the society is becoming a homogenous mass. In this scenario, it is imperative that aspiring journalists should accept moral responsibility to inform and educate the masses”, said Mr. Bagul.

Dr Subhash Chaudhari, in his presidential address, expressed concern over monopolization of control over media which would rob the society of the choice of ideas and thoughts in the future. The first step of knowledge-based economy is the conservation and propagation of knowledge. Conveying and explaining facts, creating awareness and thoughtfulness is the job for media. He hoped that the RTMNU department would create such students for the society and the nation.

The event was also attended by students of the earlier two batches who had plunged from offline to online classes and back. They recalled how they had made the best of the study-from-home days. Col Rohit Oberoi, a serviceman on study leave, summed up the feelings of the current batch that has now been taught in the physical mode.

Earlier, Head of the Department, Dr Moiz Mannan Haque, highlighted the importance of offline learning and exams in terms of teacher and peer interaction and the opportunity for students to express themselves with pen and paper. Senior teachers including Dr. Dharmesh Dhawankar, Dr. Vasant Khaparde, Mr. Atul Sonak, Mr. Abhijit Sahu and Ms. Swati Pal were prominently present.

Pratham Golcha and Litty Tomson conducted the inaugural ceremony, while Priyanka Thakare proposed a vote of thanks. This was followed by a fun afternoon on songs, dance, poems, skits and open interaction with the ex-students.

