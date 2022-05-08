President Ramnath Kovind inaugurates expanded campus of Indian Institute of Management ( IIM )Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: President Ram Nath Kovind today on Sunday may 8 inaugurated the new IIM campus in Nagpur. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan & Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present.

situated in the MIHAN area of Wardha Road in Nagpur city, IIM Nagpur has been set up on 132 acres of land. Its inauguration was done in August 2015. The first phase of construction has been completed and the entire IIM campus is adjacent to AIIMS Hospital in the same area.