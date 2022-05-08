President Ramnath Kovind inaugurates expanded campus of Indian Institute of Management ( IIM )Nagpur

Nagpur: President Ram Nath Kovind today on Sunday may 8 inaugurated the new IIM campus in Nagpur. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan & Maharashtra ministers Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai were also present.
situated in the MIHAN area of Wardha Road in Nagpur city, IIM Nagpur has been set up on 132 acres of land. Its inauguration was done in August 2015. The first phase of construction has been completed and the entire IIM campus is adjacent to AIIMS Hospital in the same area.
Presently, IIM Nagpur is providing management education to 668 students with its on-campus Post Graduate Programs and various online certificate programs. Campus includes 20 high-tech classrooms and 24 training centers as well as a convention center with 400-seating capacity.
This institution has also revolutionized the distance education system. The institute has done an exemplary work of imparting education on-line training to the working professionals through its part-time MBA program for working professionals. IIM Nagpur also has a satellite campus in Pune.