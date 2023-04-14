RTMNU’s Department of Mass Communication bags all gold medals in stream

Nagpur: : The 110th convocation ceremony of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) witnessed a historic day for the Department of Mass Communication, as all the medals in this stream were won by its students. Arpan Pathane won three gold medals for scoring the highest in Bachelor of Journalism, while Rupali Moharkar won the prize for the highest score among the Marathi medium examinees of this course. Archana Shukla won the gold medal in MA Mass Communication. The medal count of the mass comm department this year is more than last year.

Archana Shukla dedicated her gold medal to her daughter, who encouraged her to pursue this course. “It’s all her enthusiasm that is reflected in my performance,” said Shukla, who works as a News Editor at Lokmat Samachar. Shukla’s daughter, who is pursuing her master’s degree in Canada, was her source of motivation to pursue a second master’s degree after a gap of twenty-five years in education.

Arpan Pathane dedicated his medals to Dr. Moiz Mannan Haque, the HoD of the department, and the faculty members. “It has been a valuable experience to learn from Moiz Sir. An accomplished journalist and an unmatched academician, Dr. Haque is my inspiration,” said Arpan, who works as a Communication Professional.

Rupali Moharkar gave credit to the faculty members and peers from the department for her prize. “The joy of learning is my takeaway for life from this department,” said Rupali.

The juniors of the awardees at the department expressed their desire to continue this legacy and repeat this record every convocation. Students, staff, and faculty members congratulated the medal winners. “Our seniors are like the lighthouse for us, whether it be studies or career. Several finest media persons we see in the media of Vidarbha today are from our department. We will hold this flag high ahead,” said Pratik Sable, a student of MA Mass Comm.

