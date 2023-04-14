NMC pays rich tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Nagpur: The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B and other officials piad rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14. Radhakrishnan garlanded the oil portrait of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the NMC headquarters.

On this occasion Additional Commissioner of NMC Ram Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Ajay Gulhane, Chief Engineer Rajiv Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelawe, Deputy Commissioner Prakash Varade, Director of Information Technology Department Mahesh Dhamecha, Assistant Commissioner Vijay Humane, Education Officer Rajendra Pusekar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer B.P. Chandankhede and other officials and employees were present.

Later, the Municipal Commissioner went to Samvidhan Square and garlanded the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. On this occasion Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi and Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Ajay Gulhane were present

The Municipal Commissioner extended his best wishes on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. He said, the Constitution prepared by Dr Babasaheb for us is the best and we all are getting benefit from it. Babasaheb has worked for the overall development of the society.

