RTMNU V-C assures BJYM to hold re-exam for students who failed to appear

Nagpur: The Vice-Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) Dr Subhash Chaudhary assured to hold re-examinations of the students who failed to appear on first two days.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday met the Vice-Chancellor and demanded the re-examinations of the students who failed to appear the online exams on the first two days. Dr Chaudhari assured BJYM that the re-examinations would be conducted afresh.

The delegation was led by BJYM State General Secretary Shivani Dani-Vakhare. State Secretary Kalyan Deshpande, executive members Rahul Khangar, Nehal Khanorkar, Deva Dehankar, Sarang Kadam, Kamlesh Pande, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Gaurav Harde and others were present.

Loopholes:

The Vice-Chancellor also assured a delegation of ABVP of removing loopholes in exams. The delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad met the Vice Chancellor and appealed him to remove the loopholes in the examinations. He told ABVP that all care was being taken and the loopholes were removed.

93% students appear in online exams:

Though a lot of allegations are being made by various sections against the examinations being conducted by RTMNU, the university registered 93.25% success. The online examination is new for everybody and the apex institution comes up with some new circulars making some changes in the format. On Tuesday too it has issued some guidelines regarding examinations with a view so that students should not face any problem. On Tuesday, 9,735 students were expected to appear in the examinations and 93.75% students appeared. Students of Political Science remained absent on large scale. There was no first phase examinations scheduled on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the University issued guidelines according to which students have to uninstall the App used for writing mock test and download the new one from Playing Store. Once the students press the submit button after completion of examinations the data of ParikshaApp of those students get submitted automatically.The server received the 100% data submitted.





