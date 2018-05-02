RTMNU to conduct college level exams for failed students in June

Nagpur: The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University has decided to take the examination of the students of some courses of the first semester which failed in the winter examination in the month of June.

As per the University circular, Compulsory English, Supplementary English, Marathi and Hindi and other compulsory languages of BA, first Semester Winter Examination 2020 of Marathi, English Literature, Supplementary English, Compulsory English subject of BCA, B.Sc, and B.Sc (IT) first semester.

The exams for all the failed students will be conducted at the college level. The principals and teachers of the colleges have been asked to take the exam between June 10 to 15.Besides; the responsibility of giving information in this regard to the students has also been given to the college.



