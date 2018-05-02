    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 26th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    IMA sends Rs 1000 cr defamation notice to Ramdev

    The Uttarakhand unit of Indian Medical Association has sent a defamation notice of Rs 1000 crore to yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

    The notice states that if he doesn’t post a video countering the statements given by him against allopathy and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, then a sum of Rs 1000 crores will be demanded from him for defaming doctors.

    On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard saying that “lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for Covid-19.” He is also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat Covid-19.

    The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors’ association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the “extremely unfortunate” statement.

    However, Ramdev on Monday asked the Indian Medical Association if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur: IMA holds webinar on fungal diseases
    Nagpur: IMA holds webinar on fungal diseases
    Buddha Pournima: Dragon Palace Temple to hold various programmes
    Buddha Pournima: Dragon Palace Temple to hold various programmes
    Nagpur Crime Branch bust stamp paper racket aiding land mafia at Collectorate
    Nagpur Crime Branch bust stamp paper racket aiding land mafia at Collectorate
    Nagpur: Sand smuggling in city with Nanded’s permit
    Nagpur: Sand smuggling in city with Nanded’s permit
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 6.52 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 6.52 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले नागरिकों पर कार्रवाई
    बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले नागरिकों पर कार्रवाई
    Looking to buy medicines online Nagpur man loses Rs 1.81 lakh to cyber fraud
    Looking to buy medicines online Nagpur man loses Rs 1.81 lakh to cyber fraud
    एनडीएस ने 26 प्रतिष्ठानों से वसूले 1.7 लाख
    एनडीएस ने 26 प्रतिष्ठानों से वसूले 1.7 लाख
    म्युकरमायकोसिस और कोरोना की तीसरी लहर पर हुई समीक्षा बैठक
    म्युकरमायकोसिस और कोरोना की तीसरी लहर पर हुई समीक्षा बैठक
    65 हज़ार ‘सुपर स्प्रेडर्स’ का कराया गया कोरोना टेस्ट
    65 हज़ार ‘सुपर स्प्रेडर्स’ का कराया गया कोरोना टेस्ट
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145