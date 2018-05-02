IMA sends Rs 1000 cr defamation notice to Ramdev

The Uttarakhand unit of Indian Medical Association has sent a defamation notice of Rs 1000 crore to yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

The notice states that if he doesn’t post a video countering the statements given by him against allopathy and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, then a sum of Rs 1000 crores will be demanded from him for defaming doctors.

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard saying that “lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for Covid-19.” He is also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat Covid-19.

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors’ association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the “extremely unfortunate” statement.

However, Ramdev on Monday asked the Indian Medical Association if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.



