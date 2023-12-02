RTI shocker: 23 out of 28 RTO posts lying vacant in Maharashtra!

Amravati RTO Rajabhau Gite is holding charge of 3 offices including two of Nagpur -- city and rural -- which have been lying vacant since February and August 2020 respectively

Nagpur: An RTI reply has come out with a shocking revelation. The posts of 23 Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) out of 28 are lying vacant for the last couple of years in Maharashtra. The apathy of State Government could also be gauged from the fact that even the posts of Deputy RTOs, which are considered as supervisory ones, at 20 different cities and towns are too unfilled. This sorry state of affairs is highlighted at a time when the Central and State Governments are emphasizing on zero road accidents.

This RTI reply was filed by the State Transport Commissioner’s office in Mumbai in a query posed by the Autorickshaw Union leader Vilas Bhalekar. The reply stated that only five full time RTOs are there across the State. Of the 23 vacant posts, Amravati RTO Rajabhau Gite is holding the charge of three offices including two of Nagpur district (city and rural), which have been lying vacant since February 2020 and August 2020 respectively. Nine deputy RTOs were holding the additional charge of RTOs.

However, 12 RTO posts including Boriwali, Vasai, Solapur, Chandrapur, Akola, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Pimpri Chinchwad are lying completely vacant. Media reports said that three Deputy RTOs at Kolhapur, Nashik and Dhule cities were given the additional charge of RTOs without issuing any formal letters. Following which Home Department of Maharashtra Government has served show cause notice to the office of Transport Commissioner.

The RTI information further said that similar is the situation with Deputy RTOs which are considered as supervisory posts are too vacant at 20 different offices including Nagpur city office. In Nagpur city, not only the post of RTO is lying vacant, even the lone post of deputy too is vacant since August 2022.

Assistant RTO Harshal Dake is holding the additional charge of deputy RTO. Reports said Gite has been finding it difficult to oversee work at both city and rural offices. In such a scenario, the city and rural office cannot function full-fledged as he visits only once in a week or fortnight. Taking advantage of no supervision, most employees from all three offices in Nagpur — city, deputy RTO east and rural, come late, leading to work getting piled up.

The RTI activist Bhalekar alleged that vacant posts in the Transport Department have affected its smooth functioning. Citing an example, he stated that the wait for driving licence has increased manifold and so the work of permit and fitness of transport vehicles too remain affected. As a result, many vehicles without permits and fitness are plying on the roads across the state, alleged Bhalekar, President of Vidarbha Autorickshaw Drivers Federation.

The vacant RTO and Deputy RTO positions in Maharashtra’s Transport Department have severely affected its operational efficiency, leading to delays in essential services, increased risks to road safety, and a backlog of administrative tasks.