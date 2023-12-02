Research, innovation play vital role in development of country: President Murmu

Advertisement

Nagpur: The President of India Droupadi Murmu graced the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Nagpur on Saturday, December 2.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that research and innovation play an important role in the development of any country. She was happy to note that Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University is encouraging research, innovation and technology development. She noted that faculty members of this university have been granted more than 60 patents by the Indian Patent Office. The university has an Incubation Centre to encourage start-ups culture among the students. She urged students and faculty to do research and innovation keeping in mind the local problems and needs and also implement those innovations.

The President said that today the whole world is a global village. No institution can remain cut off from the world. She urged Nagpur University to promote inter-disciplinary studies and international collaboration. She emphasised that only by sharing research and innovation with each other, we can face the challenges before the world.

Speaking about the use of technology, the President said that any resource can be used or misused. The same fact applies with technology too. If we use it properly, it will be beneficial for the country and society and if we misuse it, it will be harmful for humanity. Today the use of artificial intelligence is making our lives easier. But its use for Deepfake is a threat to society. She stated that moral education can show us the way.

Addressing the students, the President said that getting a formal degree is not the end of education. They should remain curious and keep learning. Today, when rapid changes are taking place in the field of technology, it becomes even more important to keep learning continuously.

The President told students that they are the asset of the nation and society. The future of India rests on their shoulders. Adverse circumstances may come in their life but they should not be afraid of them. She advised them to face those situations with their knowledge and self-confidence, to stay connected with their loved ones and to have faith in their abilities.

Ramesh Bais, Governor and Chancellor of Universities in Maharashtra, presided over the convocation ceremony. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister; Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Transport and Highways; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister; Chandrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister, were the guests.

The students who passed the examination conducted in winter 2022 and summer 2023 have been awarded the degrees. Two students received their respective medals at the hands of President. They include Dr R H Tupkari who is conferred with D.Sc from the Faculty of Science and Technology and Rajshree Ramteke received Dr T. V. Gedam Gold medal for fulfilling the criterion set by university to get Ph.D. 79,447 students will be awarded degrees in this convocation.

Faculty-wise number of degrees to be conferred upon eligible students from affiliated Colleges include Faculty of Science and Technology – 29,641, Faculty of Commerce and Management – 19,843, Faculty of Humanities – 19,312, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies – 3,951, Autonomous Colleges – 6,400, Degree Certificate – 300 medals/ awards.

In this convocation ceremony, 129 researchers are being honoured with the title of Acharya. Acharya degree holders include 60 in the Faculty of Science and Technology, 21 in the Faculty of Commerce and Management, 36 in the Faculty of Humanities, 13 in the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies etc.