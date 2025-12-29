RTI Expert and Sindhu College Registrar Naveen Agrawal to Enlighten Judges on RTI

Advertisement

Nagpur: Honoring the expertise of Shri Naveen Maheshkumar Agrawal, a renowned national-level Right to Information (RTI) trainer and Registrar of Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, the Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy (CSJA), Bilaspur, has once again invited him as a ‘Resource Person’. In the prestigious training programme scheduled for January 10, 2026, Shri Agrawal will share his insights and experience with Honorable Judges and Judicial Officers (Public Information Officers and Appellate Authorities) from various courts across Chhattisgarh.

This marks the second consecutive occasion that the Chhattisgarh Judicial Academy has placed its trust in Shri Agrawal’s expertise. During this special session, Shri Agrawal will shed light on the intricacies of the ‘Right to Information Act, 2005’ and the latest judicial precedents.

A certified trainer by the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM), DoPT, Government of India, and YASHADA, the apex training institute of the Government of Maharashtra, Shri Agrawal is also a Resource Person at the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration (HCM RIPA). He is widely recognized for delivering highly effective and simplified RTI training in Hindi. His expertise has been sought by premier organizations across the country, including NITI Aayog, Central Academy for Police Training, Association of Indian Universities, National Academy of Defence Production, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, IITs, subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, Institute of Food Security, National CPWD Academy, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, and the National Academy for Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

Shri Agrawal’s book, “Digest of RTI Cases,” is considered a vital reference guide for judicial interpretations. In addition to training, he has served as a member of the 7-member expert committee of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, which designed the disaster management curriculum for higher education institutions in India.

The fact that an administrative officer is mentoring judges at a high judicial level is a matter of immense pride for the entire region. On this achievement, Dr. I. P. Keswani, President; Dr. Vinky M. Rughwani, Chairman; Shri N. H. Bakhru, General Secretary; Shri Amit Bakhru, Secretary for College Affairs of Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti; and Principal Dr. V. M. Pendsey congratulated him, describing it as a golden chapter in the glorious history of the college.

