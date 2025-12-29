Nagpur blows hot & cold: Weather turns erratic in city

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpurians have been waking up to winter-like chills and stepping out into almost summer-like afternoons, as the city witnesses striking day-to-night temperature contrasts over the past week. Data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur highlights an unusual weather pattern that has left residents repeatedly adjusting their clothing, and routines, through the day.

According to official observations, the city recorded a daytime maximum of 28.6°C on Sunday, marginally higher than the seasonal average, while the mercury plunged to a chilly 9.8°C during the night, well below normal levels. Humidity, too, showed a noticeable variation, starting at around 71% in the morning and falling to nearly 59% by evening. Notably, the city has remained completely dry, with no rainfall reported.

Meteorologists note that the recent spell has been marked by cloudless skies and strong daytime warming, pushing afternoon temperatures into the high twenties. In contrast, calm atmospheric conditions at night have allowed heat to escape rapidly, resulting in sharp drops in minimum temperatures. Such pronounced fluctuations are considered uncommon even during Nagpur’s typically dry winter, which generally sees more moderate transitions between day and night.

While historical records show that winter temperatures in the region can occasionally fall to the 8–10°C range, experts point out that the current pattern stands out due to the intensity and consistency of the daily swings.

The outlook offers little change. The RMC has forecast clear skies and continued dry conditions for at least the coming week, with temperatures expected to hover within a similar range. No rainfall or weather alerts have been issued, suggesting that Nagpur’s residents will need to brace for more days of this climatic seesaw.

