Published On : Mon, Aug 19th, 2019

RTI Donates Raincoats on I-Day

Round Table India (RTI), through its Nagpur Round Table 83 chapter, donated raincoats to the children of Arya Uchh Prathamik Shala, Sadar and also to the inmates of Shanti Bhavan, Rajnagar, an old age home on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day. A total of 250 raincoats and 550 kgs of rice was donated on that day.

RTI does such philanthropic work throughout the country through its chapter in various cities. Besides building schools for the under privileged children through their long term programme of “Freedom Through Education”, RTI has time and again stepped forward whenever and wherever the need has arisen.

Most recently, RTI has also actively participated in helping with the relief work at all the flood hit areas in the country.

