RTE Action Committee celebrates Children’s Day

Nagpur: The RTE Action Committee of Nagpur on Monday celebrated Children’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. On the occasion, the Committee Chairman Mohd Shahid Sharif and other office-bearers paid tributes to Nehru by garlanding his portrait.

On the occasion, sweets were distributed to the children. Monu Chopde, Deepali Ingle, Dnyanendra Tiwari, Faraha Naaz, Somkuwar, Wasnik, Mandalik, Rukhsar Ahmed, Rupali Paunikar, Shabana, Mohd Fayyaz, and other office-bearers were present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement