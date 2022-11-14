E-cigarettes trend grows in Nagpur despite being banned; Police takes no action

Nagpur: While the debate between Cigarettes Vs E-Cigarettes is never-ending, the ‘vaping’ culture continues to grow in the city.

Vapes or e-cigarette have gained massive popularity in the city, especially amongst the youth. However, in order to maintain the style-statement, they often forget the side effects caused by e-cigarettes and how one can land into trouble for smoking in public.

In September 2019, the Indian government had banned the manufacture, production, sales, transportation, import, export, storage and advertisements of e-cigarettes. As per the Indian law, e-cigarette giant Juul and all other e-cigarette brands are banned in India.

However, these e-cigarettes, despite being banned, are sold at every other Pan shop in the city and no action has been taken by the Nagpur Police yet. The punishment for breaking the law is fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to five lakh rupees and imprisonment of one to three years.

Those storing the electronic devices can face imprisonment of up to six months and/or fine of Rs 50,000.

