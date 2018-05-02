RST Cancer Hospital to observe ‘World No Tobacco Day’ tomorrow

Nagpur: Every year, on May 31 the world observes ‘World No Tobacco Day’ (WNTD), with an aim to highlight the health hazards and other risks associated with the use of tobacco use and advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption.

To mark the significance of this day, Rashtra Sant Tukadoji Maharaj (RST) Regional Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will be observing World No Tobacco Day on May 31 in the hospital premises. A cancer awareness exhibition will be organised for general public to provide information and educate masses over the ill effects of tobacco consumption. Exhibition will remain open from 31st May to 7th June 2019 between 10 am to 4 pm. After opening of cancer exhibition cancer awareness discussion will organized followed by survival meet, informed Dr Subhrajit Dasgupta, Director, RST Cancer hospital on Thursday while addressing the press conference.

RST Regional Cancer Hospital appeals to all medical fraternity, paramedical and general public to join hands for this campaign to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form .