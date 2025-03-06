RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s remark on Marathi language sparks major row

Amid massive uproar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed that the language of Mumbai and the whole state is Marathi. "In Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the State Government's language is Marathi, and people who live here should learn it," the CM asserted

Mumbai: RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s statement on the Marathi language has stirred a major controversy in Maharashtra. Speaking at an event in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, the RSS leader stated that to live in Mumbai, it is not necessary to be well-versed with the Marathi language.

Bhaiyaji Joshi’s remark on the Marathi language has riled up the Opposition leaders in the State. Even the ruling BJP is finding it difficult to back Joshi’s remark.

Amid massive uproar over Joshi’s remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stressed that the language of Mumbai and the whole state is Marathi. Speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly said, “In Mumbai, Maharashtra, the State Government’s language is Marathi, and people who live here should learn it.”

“The Marathi language is a part of the culture and identity of the state, and it should be the duty of every citizen to learn it. The Marathi language will be respected and preserved in Maharashtra, and it is an integral part of our cultural heritage,” the Chief Minister said.

Bhaiyaji Joshi, who spoke at an event in Ghatkopar, said, “Mumbai doesn’t have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. The Ghatkopar area’s language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi.”

Interestingly, BJP leader and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was present on stage during Joshi’s speech.

Notably, in a major policy decision, the Maharashtra Government recently made Marathi compulsory in primary and secondary schools affiliated with ICSE and CBSE boards.

The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for five minutes earlier in the day after a heated debate broke out between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) over the Marathi language issue.

After the Chief Minister’s statement, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and the BJP members in the House got into a verbal duel that escalated to such an extent that the Speaker was forced to adjourn proceedings for five minutes.

The RSS leader’s statement was met with criticism from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Thane, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned if one can say the same thing about Bengali in Kolkata and Tamil in Chennai. Congress leader Nana Patole hit out at BJP and RSS, stating that the debate on language is being ignited to divert attention from issues like farmers and unemployment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav asked in the Assembly, about the State Government’s stance on the issue. In his response, Chief Minister Fadnavis clarified that the State’s position is clear — the primary language of Mumbai and Maharashtra is Marathi, and every citizen should learn it.

He further clarified that there would be no compromise on the state’s language policy. The Chief Minister further stated that the Marathi language would be respected and preserved in Maharashtra, and is an integral part of its cultural heritage. He further appealed to all citizens to respect Marathi and adopt it in their daily lives.

Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray asserted that it is not possible and the language of Maharashtra will remain Marathi. Thackeray said, “People from outside come to our state and settle here. However, the language of this land is Marathi, just like Tamil is in Tamil Nadu and Kannada is in Karnataka. The ideology of the BJP is to keep disrespecting Maharashtra.”