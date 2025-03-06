Lawyer held for raping 11-yr-old girl in Bhandara

Advertisement



Nagpur/Bhandara: Police in Bhandara have arrested a middle-aged lawyer for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, who was the friend of his daughter, a media report said.

According to police, accused Adv Vijay Rehpade (48), practices law at the District Court in Bhandara for the past about 15 years and is presently serving as the office bearer of District Bar Association. On the fateful evening, the victim girl who lives in the same neighbourhood and is a friend of the accused’s daughter, had come to his house looking for her friend. The accused allegedly lied to her telling her that his daughter was inside and took her into the bedroom where he allegedly raped the girl.

The victim somehow managed to return home and narrated the incident to her mother. Shocked by the incident, her mother reached Bhandara police station at around 11 pm and lodged a complaint in this connection.

An offence was registered under Sections 64, 65 (2), 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Sections 4, 6, 9, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (POCSO) and under Atrocity Act. The cops arrested the accused on the very same night and was produced in the court where he was remanded to 14 days magisterial custody.

SDPO Kulkarni is investigating the case further.