Nagpur Police Register FIR Over False Claim of Students Surrounding RSS Headquarters

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Nagpur: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Kotwali Police Station after an allegedly false and misleading post about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur was circulated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to the police, the post was uploaded on July 24, 2026, at around 11:30 am from the X handle @cizhpuneet. It claimed: “Thousands of students surrounded the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Time to show RSS that are fake nationalists and are rogues.”

Following a preliminary verification, police found that no such incident had taken place and that there was no evidence of thousands of students surrounding the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The complaint alleges that the information shared in the post was false, misleading, and contrary to the facts.

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Police stated that spreading such misinformation about a sensitive location had the potential to create fear, confusion, and tension among the public, thereby posing a threat to public peace and law and order.

Based on a complaint lodged by Police Constable Anil Ramaji Bothe (48), Kotwali Police registered Crime No. 165/2026 against the operator of the X account @cizhpuneet under Sections 353(2) and 505 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

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No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway by Kotwali Police.

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