RSS Headquarters in Nagpur on PFI radar, suicide killers deputed: Reports

NIA conducts second round of raids on Popular Front of India across 8 states, hundreds arrested

Nagpur/Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Monday revealed that the RSS Headquarters in Nagpur and several top BJP leaders were the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) targets. As per reports, the Popular Front of India (PFI) was planning to attack the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, their leaders and many of the top politicians of the BJP.

Reportedly, the members of PFI had plans to collect information about the movement of RSS leaders during the annual Dussehra event organised by the RSS in Nagpur. The revelation comes just a week after NIA, CRPF and the state ATS raided people associated with PFI in 10 states and arrested hundreds of people. PFI has taken recourse to deploy suicide killers against RSS, BJP leaders, and NIA officials, intelligence note reveals.

Meanwhile, days after multi agency raids on top leaders and functionaries of Popular Front of India (PFI) leading to over a hundred arrests, a second round of nationwide crackdown on the organisation is underway. 247 have been arrested so far.

Investigative agencies are conducting operations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. PFI has been accused of terror funding, providing weapons training to Muslim youth, and radicalising them to join terrorist organisations. The action is reportedly based on intelligence inputs provided by the National Investigation Agency.

The special cell of Delhi Police is conducting raids in several places including Rohini, Nizamuddin, Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, and central Delhi in a joint, coordinated action. Thirty people have been arrested in the national capital so far, the highest in any state today so far.

In a late-night operation, the Thane Crime Branch arrested four PFI activists from the Mumbra suburb for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities, promoting enmity among communities, and waging a war against the country. In Maharashtra, there are reports of raids in Aurangabad and Solapur as well. 21 PFI workers have been detained from across Madhya Pradesh so far.

The NIA had arrested over 106 members of the PFI during its largest-ever raids spread across 15 states on September 22.

