RSS chief on Chandrayaan-3 success

Nagpur: Congratulating the scientists and government after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India will lead the world on the path of both material as well as spiritual progress.

“Until now no one had landed on the south pole of the Moon. Our scientists after long hard work have achieved this feat of landing first in the south pole. With vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which envelopes the whole world with its affection, India is moving towards becoming a country that provides peace and prosperity to the world,” he said on X (formerly Twitter)..

We are grateful to our scientists and also to the administration and government for supporting them, Bhagwat added.

