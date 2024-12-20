RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Temple-Mosque Disputes: ‘This Cannot Continue’

Advertisement















Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed strong disapproval of the increasing number of temple-mosque disputes emerging across India. Speaking at a lecture titled ‘India – The Vishwaguru’ in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat cautioned against attempts to stir communal tensions in the wake of the Ram Temple’s construction in Ayodhya.

Bhagwat noted that some individuals, emboldened by the Ram Mandir project, are seeking to position themselves as “leaders of Hindus” by instigating new disputes over religious sites. “After the construction of the Ram Mandir, some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by raising similar issues in other places. This is not acceptable,” he said, adding that such actions disrupt societal harmony.

Call for Unity and Harmony

The RSS chief emphasized the importance of fostering an inclusive society, stating that India’s tradition has long been one of coexistence and mutual respect. “Every day, a new matter is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India must show the world that we can live together in harmony,” Bhagwat remarked, without naming specific incidents.

His comments come amidst several legal petitions demanding surveys of mosques to investigate potential temple structures beneath them. The Supreme Court recently issued a nationwide directive barring courts from entertaining such cases, reinforcing the need to avoid fueling communal conflicts.

‘Country Runs Per Constitution’

Bhagwat further addressed the historical context of communal divides, tracing them back to British-era policies that exacerbated tensions between communities. He stated, “It was decided that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should be given to Hindus, but the British created a rift between communities. This sense of ‘algavwad’ (separatism) eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.”

Highlighting the importance of the Constitution, Bhagwat reiterated that India is now governed by democratic principles where elected representatives run the government. “The days of hegemony are gone,” he asserted.

A Message Against Dominance

Bhagwat questioned the narrative of “majority versus minority,” advocating for equality and coexistence. “Everyone is equal here. The tradition of this nation allows all to follow their own forms of worship. The only requirement is to live in harmony and abide by the rules and laws,” he said.

His remarks underscore the RSS’s stance on unity and its rejection of efforts to provoke division under the guise of religious leadership. The comments come at a critical juncture when religious site disputes have resurfaced as a contentious issue in the country.