President of Pune school held over molestation of students by dance teacher

The Pune police arrested the president of a private English medium school in connection with the alleged molestation of a few students by a 39-year-old dance teacher.

We have arrested the president of the school for alleged negligence and failure to do the required verification of the teacher as the alleged acts by the teacher were taking place for the last two years.

It was the duty of the school to ensure the safety and security of the students and it should have done the necessary due diligence of the teacher, who was involved in the alleged act, said deputy commissioner of police Sambhaji Kadam.

He said that the president of the English medium school has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The police on Tuesday apprehended a male dance teacher of the school in the city for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student and another child.

He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.