Rs 9 lakh worth diamond jewellery stolen from WCL GM’s house in Jamtha

Nagpur: Thieves broke into the house of a General Manager of WCL and decamped with diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 9 lakh. The incident took place in Sandesh City, Jamtha, under Hingna Police Station.

According to police, Trinad Kotmaraju Sarikonda (28), is the General Manager at WCL. He had gone to Hyderabad with his family on Friday. Taking advantage of the empty house, the thieves broke the iron grille and window fence to get inside. Once inside, they broke the lock of a cupboard and stole diamond jewellery worth Rs 8.92 lakh from the locker. The theft was discovered on Sunday morning when the family returned home.

This is the second such incident in the area in the past few days. Two days earlier, another resident, Sunil Omprakash Dwivedi (41), was robbed of Rs 5 lakh. The Hingna Police have registered a case and started an investigation. They are also checking CCTV footage and questioning locals to trace the accused. Police suspect a gang may be targeting the area and are working to increase security and patrols in the locality.