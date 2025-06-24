Aapli Bus workers thank MLA Pravin Datke for resolving long-pending HRA issue

Advertisement



Nagpur: The employees of Aapli Bus service in Nagpur have expressed heartfelt gratitude towards MLA Pravin Datke for his persistent efforts in resolving their long-pending House Rent Allowance (HRA) issue, which had been pending since 2017.

The workers’ union, affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, had been raising the issue of HRA non-payment for bus conductors for several years. A formal letter regarding this concern was submitted to MLA Pravin Datke, who has been a constant supporter and guide for the Aapli Bus contract workers, just as he had successfully resolved their salary hike issue in 2010 after a prolonged 14-year struggle.

Acting promptly on the union’s request, MLA Datke issued a letter to the Municipal Commissioner on May 12, 2025, demanding immediate action on the HRA issue. He also held multiple meetings with the Commissioner, persistently pursuing the matter to ensure justice for the employees.

Owing to his sustained efforts, the Commissioner forwarded the matter for legal opinion to Mumbai, which proved successful. Finally, on June 23, 2025, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) issued an official letter to Chalo Mobility, directing the company to provide HRA to all conductors working under the Aapli Bus service.

Following this development, the Aapli Bus Contract Workers’ Union extended special thanks to MLA Pravin Datke for standing firmly by the employees and ensuring their rightful benefits were secured.

The union’s President Nagesh Sahare, General Secretary Kamlesh Wankhede, Vice Presidents Sumit Chimte, Ajay Ingole, Sandesh Dongre, Joint Secretaries Pravin Katole, Pravin Naravane, Someshwar Gugal, Treasurer Nilesh Pawnikar, Co-Treasurers Narendra Nimbalkar, Vicky Chaudhary, along with members Akash Milvile, Vishal Raut, Pravin Raut, Jyoti Chandankhede, Chetna Naktode, Girdhar Wankhede, and others have conveyed their gratitude towards Datke for his unwavering support to the workforce.