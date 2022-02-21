Rs 7 lakh cash stolen from woman’s house in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Keeping the house door open proved costly for a woman as Rs 7 lakh cash was stolen by an unidentified burglar in Lakadganj police area between February 14 and 20.

The complainant, Tara Pankaj Lohiya (43), resident of Flat No. 305, Rishabh Complex, Satranjipura, near Chhota Gandhi Statue, runs a shop.

On February 14 night, Tara had kept Rs 7 lakh cash from her shop in an almirah in her house. On February 20, around 1 pm, Tara opened the almirah for her earrings as she wanted to go to her brother’s house for some religious programme. She was shocked to find Rs 7 lakh cash missing. Some miscreant entered her house through an open door and decamped with the big cash.

Lakadganj PSI Shukla, based on the complaint of Tara Lohiya, registered a case under section 381 of the IPC against the unidentified burglar and searching for him.