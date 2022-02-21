3 women robbed of cash, gold ornament in Ambazari, Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: The bike-borne goons had a field day as three women were robbed of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables in Ambazari and Bajaj Nagar police jurisdictions on Sunday.

In the first incident, a resident of Plot No. 29, Kinkhede Layout, Bharat Nagar, Sushila Mrkeshkumar Jaiswal (65), was on evening stroll along with her neighbour around 5 pm on Sunday. During the same time, an unidentified bike-borne goon came from behind and snatched Sushila’s gold mangalsutra, also having a diamond locket, worth Rs 90,000 before she could raise an alarm.

Ambazari API Goyne, acting on Sushila Jaiswal’s complaint, booked the unidentified robber under Section 392 of the IPC and searching for him.

Similarly, Pratibha Ramesh Didolkar (80), resident of Plot No. 1, Varsha Apartment, Atrey Layout, Pratap Nagar, was returning home walking from a temple around 5.40 pm on Sunday. Two miscreants, aged 25-30, riding on a two-wheeler, forcibly snatched Pratibha’s purse containing Rs 8000-10,000 and SBI passbook and sped away.

Baja Nagar Woman PSI Sonune, based on Pratibha Didolkar’s complaint, registered an offence under Section 394 of the IPC. Cops have launched a search for the two miscreants.

In another incident in Bajaj Nagar police area, a resident of Plot No. 338, Shankar Nagar, Sangeeta Ramakant Nehre (57), was on evening stroll along with 4-5 women of the locality around 5.25 pm on Sunday. When they reached near western Gate of Hanuman Mandir, a goon aged 25-30, came from behind on a bike and grabbed Sangeeta’s purse containing her mobile phone worth Rs 21,000 and Aadhaar card and zoomed away speedily.

Bajaj Nagar Woman PSI Sonune booked the unidentified robber under Section 392 of the IPC and searching for him.