Rs 60,000 cr worth bank scams came to light in 1 year, says RBI in RTI reply

More than 77,000 scam have come to the fore in various banks and financial institutions during the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022
Nagpur: A reply to the RTI query has revealed that more than 77,000 scam have come to the fore in various banks and financial institutions amounting to over Rs 60,000 crore. On a daily average, the number of scams work out to be 212 and the amount misappropriated is about Rs 165 crore.
This information was shared by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in reply to an RTI query posed by activist Abhay Kolarkar under Right to Information Act. Through his query, Kolarkar wanted to know how many scams were committed in the banking sector during the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and how much the amount that was misappropriated. He also sought information as to how many bank employees were involved in the scams.
In reply, the RBI stated that between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the number of scams committed was 77,654 and the amount embezzled was up to 60,530 crore. In more than 2729 cases, which works out to 3.5 percent, bank employees were involved. However, what action was initiated against the accused staffers was not shared by the RBI.
2.72 lakh complaints filed:
According to the RBI reply, during the said period, lakhs of complaints were lodged by customers the number of which was 2,72,010 while the Department of Consumers Affairs received 23,378 complaints. During the period under consideration, some banks were merged while in other cases, its own branch was merged with other branches of their banks. Due to various reasons, the number of banks closed stood at 2,636, the RBI said in reply to an RTI query filed by Kolarkar.