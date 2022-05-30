Rs 60,000 cr worth bank scams came to light in 1 year, says RBI in RTI reply

Advertisement

More than 77,000 scam have come to the fore in various banks and financial institutions during the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

Nagpur: A reply to the RTI query has revealed that more than 77,000 scam have come to the fore in various banks and financial institutions amounting to over Rs 60,000 crore. On a daily average, the number of scams work out to be 212 and the amount misappropriated is about Rs 165 crore.