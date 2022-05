Advertisement

Nagpur:Reaching out to the deprived section of the society, Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani, founder of Peace Foundation, decided to reach out to them amid scorching summer.

Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani distributed food packets and provided monetary assistance to the people of Bijli Nagar in Sadar. She also discussed various issues including education of the children, problems of rainwater seepage and health issues with them.