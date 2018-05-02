Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021

    Rs 35 lakh looted from HDFC ATM in Nagpur’s Wadi area

    Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants struck at ATM centre of HDFC Bank in Waddhamna village in Wadi police area and decamped with cash Rs 35 lakh. The goons cut open the ATM machine and laid their hands on the cash in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Wadi police have launched a manhunt for the robbers.

    The robbery came to light on Sunday. Police sources said that there was no security guard at the ATM centre located at Waddhamna village on Nagpur-Amravati Road. The unidentified miscreants first disconnected the CCTV feed and power supply. Later, they cut open the ATM machine using a gas-cutter and looted cash over Rs 35,64,900. After the job, the robbers vanished into thin airs. Before fleeing, the goons downed shutters of the ATM.

    As a result, the shutters remained closed for sometime on Sunday. The theft was noticed when ATM staff came there and opened the shutters. Immediately, Wadi police were informed about the incident. Subsequently, DCP Zone 1 Nurul Hasan, ACP P N Karyakarte, PIs Pradeep Suryavanshi, Ahmed Sheikh, and other staff reached the spot and started investigation.

    An offence was registered with Wadi police and a manhunt was launched to nab the robbers.



