    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021

    Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh resigns

    Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned from the post after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption charges levelled against him. The Bombay High earlier today ordered a CBI probe into the graft charged against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. The court directed the central agency to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days.

    “Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned,” NCP minister Nawab Malik said. He added that Deshmukh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar soon after the Bombay HC’s order.

    Deshmukh sent his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who heads an alliance government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. In his letter penned in Marathi, Deshmukh said he is stepping down on ‘moral grounds’ after the Bombay High Court’s order.

    Dilip Walse-Patil has been appointed as the new Home Minister of Maharashtra. His existing portfolios of Excise and Labour will go to Ajit Pawar and Hassan Mushrif respectively.



