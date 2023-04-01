Rs 271 crore ‘Mini Mantralaya’ to come up in Nagpur

Nagpur: Maharashtra Government has granted approval to the proposal for construction of a grand ‘Mini Mantralaya’ or common administrative building in Civil Lines in the Second Capital. The building, whose perspective view and other details have been prepared, will come up at the cost of Rs 271 crore.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited has prepared the estimate for the said project. The proposed ‘Mini Mantralaya’ will host the Divisional Commissioner’s Office, District Collector’s Office, Sub-Divisional Office, Tehsil Office, and various other offices of the State Government. These offices are proposed to work together from the building in the Second Capital of Maharashtra.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 271 crore. It will come up in the premises of the existing District Collectorate. As the estimated budget for the project was above Rs 15 crore, the Government gave its nod to it in the meeting of the high-level committee. When the proposal was moved, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, had told the officials concerned that it would be approved soon. He held meetings at various levels and had comprehensive discussion on the proposal so that all the administrative offices should be equipped with modern facilities in Nagpur city. Now that the estimate for the project has been approved, he has reportedly asked the officials concerned to complete the work in the prescribed time-frame.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLC and State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, thanked Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis both for approving the ‘Mini Mantralaya’ project. “This is a historic decision for the Second Capital of Maharashtra,” he stated in a press release issued in this connection on Friday evening.

