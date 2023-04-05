Rs 25 lakh RTO bribery case: ACB nabs Khode’s accomplice from Indore

Nagpur: The State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reportedly trapped accused Dilip Khode’s accomplice Shekhar Bhoyar from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday in the Rs 25 lakh bribery case.

According to reports, Bhoyar and Dilip Khode, who is in custody, had demanded Rs 25 lakh from Nagpur Regional Transport Officer Ravindra Bhuyar on behalf of a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) . Bhoyar and Khode were harassing Bhuyar for Rs 1 crore to ensure that two complaints against him were not raised in the State Council.

Khode was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from Bhuyar at Ravi Bhavan in Nagpur last week. Earlier, the special court had extended the custody remand of Khode till April 8. Cash Rs 15 lakh of Khode was also recovered from his neighbour’s place in Thane. Khode is a resident of Hiranandani Midas in Thane.

The reports further said two retired officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO) Nagpur are under the scanner of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the Rs 25 lakh bribery case.

Khode was thoroughly interrogated while in custody. Apart from this, the statement of the complainant RTO officer Ravindra Bhuyar was also recorded. Investigation revealed that Khode was repeatedly contacting the RTO’s mobile phone. But the RTO official refused to talk to him.

The two retired officers then approached the RTO officer and urged him to speak with Khode. One of the two RTO officers was working in Nagpur. Reports claimed that the retired officer was under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate before his retirement. Mentioning the name of Congress MLC Wajahat Mirza, Khode had also threatened that the MLC would list the question in the state legislature, reports claimed.

