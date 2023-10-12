Rs 25 crore cyber fraud unearthed in Nagpur

Nagpur: A significant online or cyber fraud operation involving 80 leased bank accounts has been unearthed in Nagpur. A staggering Rs 25 crore have been transacted from these leased bank accounts belonging to poor labourers from Nagpur within a span of one year.

The alleged mastermind of this elaborate fraud scheme has been identified as Deepak Naredi (40), from Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh. A Special Investigation Team (SIT ) of Nagpur Police has been constituted to probe into the entire network of the fraudsters. A top ranked police official said that the fraud came to fore when the police registered a case against Bablu Jadhav and his brother Nikhil, following discovery of a massive Rs 2 crore transaction in the account of a labourer.

The police arrested Bablu while Nikhil managed to flee with a laptop. During interrogation, Bablu disclosed that he had opened 80 bank accounts in the name of labourers hailing from Jaripatka and Yashodhara Nagar areas of Nagpur. These labourers received monthly payments of Rs 10,000 for leasing their bank accounts while Bablu and Nikhil also benefited from this scheme.

Investigation revealed that the bank accounts were opened in various banks, including Axis, Canara, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI, HDFC, ISAF, YES, and IndusInd. In response to this massive fraud, a SIT comprising officials from the Cyber Police Station, Crime Branch, and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police has been set up for further investigation.

The official said that this case is part of a wider network of cyber criminal activities across the country. The fraudsters have lured poor citizens to lease their bank accounts against specified monthly income. The fraudster Naredi and his gang members were orchestrating a massing online investment fraud through which they were luring gulling investors on the promise of doubling their investment within two days.

