Long-awaited Kamptee-double decker flyover construction set to begin in Nagpur

Nagpur: After a prolonged delay of nearly two years, the commencement of construction on the much-anticipated Kamptee double-decker flyover in Nagpur is on the horizon, scheduled to kick off in approximately two weeks. The project, which spans a 5.3-kilometer stretch along Kamptee Road, had its groundwork initiated back in 2017.

Permission for essential traffic management measures, including traffic blocks and diversions in the landing area, has been formally requested from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). However, it has been communicated that due to significant local festivities like Dussehra and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, traffic permissions might not be granted until after these events conclude.

Presently, the crucial task of pruning and cutting trees surrounding the construction site at LIC Square is already underway.

According to sources, the documentation for land acquisition at the landing point is in its final stages, with only the land transfer process pending. The team aims to expedite this process, with plans to complete it within the next two and a half months. Citizens have voiced concerns regarding the lack of vehicular movement restoration after the inception of double-decker metro trains.

Furthermore, grievances have been raised about the neglect of maintenance on the existing road, with numerous sections in dire need of repair. Encroachments on the road have persisted, and as of yet, no concrete measures have been taken to rectify this issue. In addition, vehicles continue to be parked haphazardly along the road, exacerbating the traffic situation.

The imminent commencement of construction on the double-decker flyover marks a significant milestone for Nagpur’s infrastructure development. While challenges persist, there is optimism that this ambitious project will enhance transportation efficiency in the region once completed.

