    Published On : Sat, Oct 10th, 2020

    Rs 2.30 cash stolen from woman vegetable vendor in Sadar

    Nagpur: Carelessness proved costly for a woman vegetable and fruit vendor as cash Rs 2.30 lakh was stolen from her shop at Managlwari Bazaar in Sadar area here on Friday night. Cops are searching for the unidentified burglar.

    A resident of Takli Bhansali, Saoner, Durga Kamalsingh Thakur runs a vegetable and fruit temporary shop at Managlwari Bazaar in Sadar police jurisdiction. On Friday around 10.30 pm, after the business, went to return an electric lamp to the owner nearby.

    However, when she returned, to her dismay, she found her nylon bag in which Rs 2.30 lakh cash was kept missing. Some unidentified burglar stole the bag when Durga had gone to return the electric lamp.

    Sadar PSI Sisode, acting on Durga Thakur’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglar under Section 379 of the IPC and is searching for him.



